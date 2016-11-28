Subhash Velingkar urges voters to reject BJP

MARGAO: Former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar has recently exhorted all BJP workers who support the medium of instruction (MoI) in mother tongue to switch over to the Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), the political outfit launched by the Bhartiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM).
Speaking at the party’s women convention held at Lohia maidan, Margao, Velingkar urged BJP workers not to side with “evil forces” who have committed ‘ matrudroha ’ (treachery against one’s mother). He presented before them the ideals of the mythological characters of Yuyutsu and Vibhishan to drive home his point.
Yuyutsu, the son of Dhritarashtra (father of Kauravas) is celebrated as a moral warrior who forsook his family bonds to side with truth. Vibhishana, a younger brother of Ravana, is portrayed as a noble character, who joined Rama’s army. “ Matrudroha is an unforgiveable crime,” Velingker said.
Stating that the per capita loan of the state has increased manifold during the BJP-government’s tenure, Velingkar urged the people to reject BJP this time. “If you give them mandate once again, they will take decisions detrimental to the progress of the state and claim to have the people’s support towards those decisions. Don’t fall prey to false assurances that will be dished out by them (BJP leaders) ahead of elections,” Velingkar said.
GSM president Anand Shirodkar and writer Uday Bhembre also addressed the gathering.
