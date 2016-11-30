AAP dares Modi to audit politicos’ assets

Margao: Former law minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti, on Wednesday, challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct an audit of politicians’ assets, prior to their election as a representative in comparison to their present wealth.
Bharti sought that this unaccounted wealth be immediately seized and the politician be jailed.
Addressing an AAP public meeting in Velim, Bharti said citizens are eagerly waiting for the 15 lakh in their bank accounts, as promised by Modi in his election campaign in 2014.
Bharti severely criticized former Goa chief minister and current defence minister Manohar Parrikar for his various “U-turns”, stating that “U-turns are in the DNA of the Congress and BJP”.
He added, “Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and myself are IITians like Parrikar, but we are ashamed of him being an IITian, due to his U-turns. A IITian works and sacrifices for the nation.”
Denouncing the demonetization move, Bharti alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was “part of the scam”, along with black money hoarders. He accused Modi of “securing the interests of the crony capitalists – Ambani and Adani”.
“If AAP comes to power in Goa, these black money hoarders will be imprisoned,” he said.
AAP’s Velim candidate Cruz Silva attacked former Congress minister Filipe Neri Rodrigues and Velim MLA Benjamin Silva for their delay in executing the proposed Chinchinim panchayat ghar-cum-market complex.
AAP Goa convenor and Cuncolim candidate Elvis Gomes pointed out that no politician had been imprisoned for their role in the mining scam, despite the assurance in the BJP election manifesto.
Other speakers included Oscar Rebello, Taleigao candidate Cecille Rodrigues, Navelim candidate Siddharth Karapurkar, Chinchinim mahila coordinator Ivy Ferrao and youth coordinator Gavi Coutinho.
TOI Goa News
TOI Goa News
