Goa polls: Congress points to 27 scams since 2012

PANAJI: Listing out 27 'scams' perpetrated under the current BJP government in the state, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday promised to investigate the BJP's "crony capitalism" on priority basis, if elected to power. Making a last ditch attempt to swing undecided voters, as campaigning drew to a close, AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh said the Congress had sufficient evidence to prove the scams and dared the BJP to file a defamation suit against him, if the allegations were wrong.
"I challenge the BJP to respond or file defamation charges against me. We are prepared to prove all the charges against the BJP," Singh said, during a press conference in Panaji. Though the Congress claimed that it had evidence of the scams and had even filed cases against BJP leaders, they failed to quantify the extent of the scams, and chose to refer to them as running in "hundreds of crores".
Defence minister Manohar Parrikar was the main target, with Congress leaders alleging that Parrikar had facilitated the consultant scam at Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation, cyberage scam that provided subsidized laptops for students and the Rs 15 crore 'Spaces' rental scam, among others.
Congress spokesperson Girish Chodankar, raised the issue of the overnight mutation of property belonging to Parrikar's son, Abhijat, and questioned why the common man could not get land mutation done within 24 hours.
"Parrikar doesn't want to leave Goa because Goa is the goose that lays the golden egg for him," Singh said.
Congress also slammed the BJP government for undermining the power of the Lokayukta and the rights of citizens to time-bound delivery under the Public Services Act, 2013. The Congress promised to bring in amendments to give both the bodies more power.
"This government promotes corruption and all those agencies that are required to fight against corruption were either suppressed or stopped," Singh said while promising to institutionalize the Lokayukta.
TOI Goa News
