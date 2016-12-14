BJP dares MGP to win Ponda seat

Ponda: Welcoming the party's decision to sack Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leaders Ramkrishna Dhavalikar alias Sudin and Pandurang Dhavalikar alias Deepak from the cabinet, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ponda block has dared the MGP to win the Ponda seat without an alliance.
Following Parsekar's decision to sack the Dhavalikar brothers from the cabinet, Ponda block of BJP convened a press conference to welcome the decision. Block president Vishwanath Dalvi suggested that taking note of the Dhavalikar brothers' sacking, Ponda MLA Lavoo Mamledar should resign from the chairmanships of Rajiv Kala Mandir and Goa Handicrafts and Rural Industries Corporation.
Commenting on the Ponda BJP's statements, MGP secretary and Ponda MLA Mamledar said that the MGP does not care for such "childish statements".
