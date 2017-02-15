15 lakh netted in raids of BJP karyakartas houses

PANJIM: In a late night raid the Flying Squad raided the house of BJP karyakartas and seized Rs 15 lakh in cash.
According to sources cash was seized from the house of Rajkumar Desai, Vice-President of Porvorim BJP mandal and ex-chairperson of Goa State Co-operative Bank. Sources said the house of another worker was also raided.
While police claimed the amount seized was of Rs 15 lakh, sources claimed it amounted to Rs 2.3 cr.
North Goa SP Karthik Kashyap when contacted confirmed the raid but refused to give details. “I can confirm that cash seized was Rs 15 lakh. I cannot give any further details,” he said.
Seizures
Expenditure Observers in the north district have served show cause notices to 64 candidates for failing to comply with guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on expenses, income and assets.
“Each candidate was interviewed by the expenditure observers thrice regarding their expenditures. The officials found many had not complied with the norms/guidelines of the ECI. The observers have served 64 SCN giving the candidates a chance to correct the deficiencies,” North Collector Nila Mohanan said on Thursday.
With the police force and Income Tax sleuths, besides the flying squads, swooping down on illegal activities during the code of conduct period, the raiding teams have seized 35,000 litres of alcohol in the last one week and around Rs 1.50 crore cash during multiple searches at different locations.
The law enforcing teams have seized 58.19 kg of gold and silver, and 175 wrist watches during the code period, amounting to Rs 55.55 lakh approximately. Similarly, narcotics valued at around Rs 32 lakh have been seized till February 1, 2017.
Herald Goa News
According to sources cash was seized from the house of Rajkumar Desai, Vice-President of Porvorim BJP mandal and ex-chairperson of Goa State Co-operative Bank. Sources said the house of another worker was also raided.
While police claimed the amount seized was of Rs 15 lakh, sources claimed it amounted to Rs 2.3 cr.
North Goa SP Karthik Kashyap when contacted confirmed the raid but refused to give details. “I can confirm that cash seized was Rs 15 lakh. I cannot give any further details,” he said.
Seizures
Expenditure Observers in the north district have served show cause notices to 64 candidates for failing to comply with guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on expenses, income and assets.
“Each candidate was interviewed by the expenditure observers thrice regarding their expenditures. The officials found many had not complied with the norms/guidelines of the ECI. The observers have served 64 SCN giving the candidates a chance to correct the deficiencies,” North Collector Nila Mohanan said on Thursday.
With the police force and Income Tax sleuths, besides the flying squads, swooping down on illegal activities during the code of conduct period, the raiding teams have seized 35,000 litres of alcohol in the last one week and around Rs 1.50 crore cash during multiple searches at different locations.
The law enforcing teams have seized 58.19 kg of gold and silver, and 175 wrist watches during the code period, amounting to Rs 55.55 lakh approximately. Similarly, narcotics valued at around Rs 32 lakh have been seized till February 1, 2017.
Herald Goa News
No comments:
Post a Comment