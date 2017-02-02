BJP govt involved in crony capitalism: Digvijay

AICC General Secretary accuses BJP ministers of involvement in series of ‘scams’
PANJIM: On the eve of polling day, AICC General Secretary in Charge of Goa, Digvijay Singh upped the ante against the ruling BJP with a tirade of scam charges.
Addressing a press conference, he accused the BJP-led State government of being involved in “crony-capitalism”, and ‘released’ a list of the alleged major scams committed by the party’s functionaries.
Singh charged that the BJP government in Goa has been involved in crony capitalism in almost every department,” he said at a press conference on Thursday.
“In the garb of transparent governance, BJP leaders are involved in major scams. The scams also include illicit trades they are involved in or that have their blessings,” Singh told reporters.
He mentioned the 1000 crore consultant scam, cyberage scam, Rs 15 cr leasing of private building scam, casino and e-auction of iron ore.
Accusing CM Parsekar of shielding his brother-in-law, who was caught by ACB while accepting a bribe, Congress has named the Chief Minister in the Investment Promotion Board project scam – what they called the master of all scams.
Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza has been named in the RP21 scam, Mapusa ODP scam and GMC blood testing scam. Minister Dayanand Mandrekar is accused of giving blessings to the drug trade in his constituency (Siolim), while Tivim MLA Kiran Kandolkar has been tagged as the ‘Matka King of Goa’.
Singh said Minister Dilip Parulekar’s name figure in alleged scams involving beach cleaning, foreign junkets, Serula land grab and government hotel privatisation. Minister Rajendra Arlekar is accused of having disproportionate assets and giving forest clearance for illegal construction. He also accused Mhadev Naik of being involved in a housing scam and Minister Milind Naiki of load approval and power tender scam and recruitment scam.
Singh accused Minister Avertano Furtado as an accused in a Rs 79 cr jetty scam and former MLA and ESG vice chairman Damu Naik in an IFFI scam. “For the last five years we have been making these charges. However, the people involved here have not responded to our charges and have not even activated the institution of Lokayukta which can look into this corruption charges,” Singh said.
He said that if the people named in the alleged corruption charges have the guts they should file defamation charges against him. “We are ready to prove all such charges at any level which the BJP leaders would like us to do,” the AICC leader stated.
Meanwhile, later speaking to Herald, Singh said that the Congress will bridge the mere 3 percent vote share gap of the last election.
“In the last election when there was a strong anti-incumbency vote against the then incumbent government, the gap between the BJP and the Congress was roughly 3.5 percent. In this election, there is a similar anti-incumbency vote, which will work in our favour,” he said.
