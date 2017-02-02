Velingkar rules out post-poll coalition between MGP & BJP

Panaji: Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) will not join forces with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) post the February 4 elections, Subhash Velingkar of the breakaway Goa RSS prant and convenor of Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM) said on Thursday.
He said MGP, Shiv Sena and Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) BBSM's political party have aligned for the polls based as they are on the same page on the medium of instruction (MoI) issue. Hence, the question of MGP aligning with BJP does not arise.
He also alleged that many RSS workers employed as teachers have been knowingly allotted poll duties to keep them from canvassing for GSM. "Yet we will teach BJP a lesson this time. The MGP-GSM-SS alliance will form the government after the polls. Every RSS worker in Goa is working to defeat BJP," Velingkar said, reacting to statements by Union defence minister Manohar Parrikar that RSS workers are with BJP.
He took a dig at Parrikar stating that he skipped the budget session despite being such a senior leader in the Union cabinet. "Manohar Parrikar is only worried about Goa politics. He is not concerned with border security or the budget session."
TOI Goa News

