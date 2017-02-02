I-T raids on Babush aides ahead of battle for Panaji

Panaji: In a major development before the state goes to polls on Saturday, I-T department on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of former St Cruz MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monseratte’s close aides and found property documents worth crores of rupees.
The I-T sleuths conducted searches at around three different places across Taleigao and Caranzalem. The search operations begun at around 8am and continued till late night. More than 40 I-T officers from Goa and Karnataka were part of the searches.
Official sources claim that I-T department has received a complaint that Monseratte has kept cash with his close aides for allegedly distributing during the elections. Based on the information, I-T department conducted the search but could not find any cash till late night.
“What are they searching at my supporters place? Money, when there is demonetization affect?! They are just trying to target my supporters in view of elections,” Monseratte told TOI.
Sources said that after completing the campaign in Panaji, Monseratte started campaigning in Taleigao. As there was panic in the opposition camp, the opposition filed a complaint before the I-T department.
His workers said that the BJP is so upset with the support Monserrate is getting in Panaji that they managed to get the I-T to search residences of his supporters only to keep the former St Cruz MLA busy.
“This has clearly shown that the country’s defence minister Manohar Parrikar has panicked. If not, what was the need for I-T department to conduct the searches? He is using all means to retain the Panaji seat for Sidharth,” alleged an angry supporter of Monserrate.
Monseratte is contesting from Panaji on United Goan Party ticket, which has seat-sharing agreement with Congress. Monseratte’s wife Jennifer is contesting on Congress ticket from Taleigao and his close aide and St Cruz panch Tony Fernandes from St Cruz on Congress ticket.
For the past couple of days, I-T department has been carrying out searches at various places across the state and seized cash worth lakhs of rupees.
TOI Goa News
The I-T sleuths conducted searches at around three different places across Taleigao and Caranzalem. The search operations begun at around 8am and continued till late night. More than 40 I-T officers from Goa and Karnataka were part of the searches.
Official sources claim that I-T department has received a complaint that Monseratte has kept cash with his close aides for allegedly distributing during the elections. Based on the information, I-T department conducted the search but could not find any cash till late night.
“What are they searching at my supporters place? Money, when there is demonetization affect?! They are just trying to target my supporters in view of elections,” Monseratte told TOI.
Sources said that after completing the campaign in Panaji, Monseratte started campaigning in Taleigao. As there was panic in the opposition camp, the opposition filed a complaint before the I-T department.
His workers said that the BJP is so upset with the support Monserrate is getting in Panaji that they managed to get the I-T to search residences of his supporters only to keep the former St Cruz MLA busy.
“This has clearly shown that the country’s defence minister Manohar Parrikar has panicked. If not, what was the need for I-T department to conduct the searches? He is using all means to retain the Panaji seat for Sidharth,” alleged an angry supporter of Monserrate.
Monseratte is contesting from Panaji on United Goan Party ticket, which has seat-sharing agreement with Congress. Monseratte’s wife Jennifer is contesting on Congress ticket from Taleigao and his close aide and St Cruz panch Tony Fernandes from St Cruz on Congress ticket.
For the past couple of days, I-T department has been carrying out searches at various places across the state and seized cash worth lakhs of rupees.
TOI Goa News
No comments:
Post a Comment