Ashok Naik exits BJP after 25 yrs

PANAJI: Former mayor of Panaji and president of BJP Panaji mandal Ashok Naik resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.
Naik, who was known for his sincerity in public life, was with the BJP for 25 years. He said he felt completely let down by the BJP over the demand for Marathi to be given official language status.
Naik was the face of the BJP in the Panjim municipal council and later when it was upgraded to CCP (corporation of city of Panaji). His workers had alleged then that there were two attempts made by the BJP to unseat him as the mayor of Panaji, between 2002 and 2004, as he was not following diktats of the top leaders of the party. At one instance when BJP-affiliated councillors were planning to move a no-confidence motion against Naik, it was the opposition that supported him. BJP-supported councillors had to abandon their plans against Naik.
TOI Goa News
