Bypass work: Navelim farmers claim no compensation received

NAVELIM: The ongoing work of the western bypass has hit a new controversy with Navelim farmers making claims of not getting compensation and the locals alleging that the PWD has encroached upon their properties to carry out landfilling. However, the work is likely to commence today.
In a day of high drama, the villagers stopped the trucks engaged in dumping mud and called the sarpanch Frank Fernandes at the site. The police also arrived on the scene. However, the villagers, who demanded documents from officials related to landfilling, informed that the contractor called the police after they stopped the trucks.
The police asked the contractor to stop the work till the ongoing issue was resolved.
Meanwhile, farmers have alleged that the landfilling is being carried out without acquiring land. Speaking to reporters, Matilda Travasso said that she lost nearly 400 square metre of land and alleged that “while they (PWD) claimed the compensation has been given to the land losers, she has not received any communication in that regard.”
Cruz Rodrigues said that “we have been opposing the project since the time it was proposed. The farmers had approached the MLA Avertano Furtado to save the fields from landfilling. However, despite assurance, the work is being carried out. Let the PWD acquire the land properly and compensate the farmers.”
Activist Siddhart Karapurkar alleged that the PWD is presently filling 60 metre of land for the bypass. He said that “we have always opposed the bypass which is being built for the Mopa airport. It is causing damage to fields and properties.”
MLA Avertano Furtado, however, informed that the land acquisition was carried out in the 80s during the tenure of former chief minister Luizinho Faleiro and said that at that time there was no opposition.
As far as the compensation is concerned, he said that he has sought details about those who were paid the compensation, adding that, as per information available a majority of the land losers were already paid; hence, he is unable to comment about the compensation issue at the moment. On the flyover issue, he said the PWD has decided to keep the new western bypass at level with the existing road; hence, the flyover may not be necessitated.
Navelim sarpanch Frank Fernandes informed that the PWD officials on Wednesday submitted all the relevant documents including permissions to carry out landfilling, environment clearances and other documents. He said the panchayat finds no case against the ongoing work.
NT Network Goa News
NT Network Goa News
