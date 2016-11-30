Cong workers rally in Calangute against BJP ‘U-turns’

CALANGUTE: In a show of strength, a large number of people from Calangute led by ex-MLA Agnelo Fernandes and deputy sarpanch of Calangute Joseph Sequeira took part in the Janajagruti Yatra which passed through the Calangute constituency on Wednesday.
Earlier, Congress workers gathered near the Arpora bridge. The yatra started at around 3 pm with many Congress supporters donning T-shirts sponsored by Joseph Sequeira and culminated near the Nerul bridge where a meeting was held and the leaders addressed before moving into Saligao constituency.
AICC general secretary Girish Chodankar highlighted the U-turns made by the BJP party on issues like casinos, jobs to youth, corruption and mining scam etc. He assured the workers that if the Congress party comes to power, prices of essential commodities will come down and jobs will be given to the youth.
He said that I-T notice issued to the Church has again shown the communal colours of the BJP and questioned as to why the Calangute MLA Michael Lobo has not spoken a single word on the issue. He said that the Church is doing a lot of social service to the society and has opened schools, orphanages, home for the aged, education institution.
Ex MLA Agnelo Fernandes while addressing the Congress party workers said that he has joined hands with Joseph Sequeira to defeat the BJP. He also said that the BJP has not even spared the Church. He said that the government has turned a blind eye to the sufferings of the common man and tourists adding, “The tourism sector has been badly hit.”
Pointing out that no licences have been issued to shack owners till date, Calangute deputy sarpanch Joseph Sequeira said that the Calangute MLA has failed to provide jobs to the youth of Calangute. The number of casinos has increased during the BJP rule and the Calangute MLA is silent on the I-T notice to the Church. The tourism sector which is the highest revenue earner is in a mess in Calangute, he added.
NT Network Goa News
