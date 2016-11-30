Govt finally issues order to implement 7th pay proposals

PANJIM: The Government on Wednesday finally issued the order for implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.
PANJIM: The Government on Wednesday finally issued the order for implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. However, the order does not cover judicial and non-judicial office employees functioning in the courts whose pay is governed by orders issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.
The order also states that separate instructions shall be issued in due course of time regarding employees working for Panchayati Raj institutions, urban local bodies, corporation, autonomous bodies, societies, agencies and PSUs, after a detailed examination by a committee.
The revised pay matrix will be implemented in respect of all government employees and employees of aided educational institutions with effect from January 1. The actual payment through monthly salary shall commence from the month January, 2017 and only Part ‘A’ of the schedule appended to the CCS Rules, 2016 as adopted by the government, shall be implemented.
Meanwhile, contributions under the Goa State Government employee’s group insurance scheme 1996 shall continue to be applicable under the existing rates under further notice, similarly interest bearing advances relating to motor car advances and motorcycle, scooter and moped advance shall stand discontinued with immediate effect.
Further, in case of employees of aided educational institutions, their pay fixation shall be prepared and submitted to the zonal offices concerned of the Directorate of Education, Higher Education and Technical Education.
However, pay in the revised pay structure shall commence with immediate effect from disbursement of salary for the month of January, 2017. Salary bill for the month of January 2017 shall be purely pay bill for the month under the revised structure without any arrears.
Arrears of pay in the revised pay structure with effect from January 2016 to December 2016 shall be claimed separately by enclosing approved copy of pay fixation statement and those arrears shall be credited to the respective GPF account in respect of employees covered under NPS of employee concerned. Interest on the arrears shall accrue on January 1, 2017.
The order further states that, in respect of employees having GPF account, the account of arrears shall be credited to their account in one installation with lock period of three years and the lock period shall not be applicable to those employees who have retired wef January 1 2016 till the date of issue of this order. In case the employees who are retiring on or after the issue of order during the lock period, the amount arrears shall be released alongside final payments.
In case of officer belonging to All India Service and serving in Goa, their pay shall be fixed in terms of IAS, IPS AND IFS pay rules 2016 issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. However their arrears of pay from January 2016 to December 2016 shall also be paid in one installment by February 28, 2017.
The State Cabinet on November 25 had given its approval to the recommendations for increase of 16 percent in pay scales. Over 55,447 government employees will benefit from the 7th pay commission from January 1, 2017 and another 25,002 pensioners and family pensioners will avail of benefit of rise in pay scale from December this year.
Herald Goa News
