Lokayukta warns it will publish MLA names for failure to submit financial details

PANJIM: The Goa Lokayukta on Wednesday warned six MLAs that it would publicise their names in newspapers and take action in accordance with the law on those who have failed to submit details of their assets and liabilities by June 30, which was mandatory as per the ombudsman body’s act (Goa Lokayukta Act).
According to a statement issued by the Institution of the Lokayukta, Francisco Xavier Pacheco (Nuvem), Benjamin Silva (Velim), Atanasio Monserrate (St Cruz), Jennifer Monserrate (Taleigao), Chandrakant Kavalekar (Quepem) and Vishnu Surya Wagh (St Andre) have failed to submit details of their assets and liabilities.
“All the public functionaries were required to file their statements of assets and liabilities for the financial year ending March 31, 2016 before June 30, 2016 in the prescribed format,” the statement issued by Lokayukta said.
“However, despite publishing a press note to this effect in two local daily newspapers by Institution of Goa Lokayukta some of the public functionaries had not submitted their statements within the stipulated time. Consequent upon the failure to submit the statements by the concerned public functionaries, a report dated July 7, 2016 was sent to the Governor as required under Section 21 (2) of the Goa Lokayukta Act, 2011 and a copy of such report was sent to the concerned public functionaries as required under the Act,” the statement adds.
“On receipt of such report, the concerned public functionaries were required to submit their statements of Assets and Liabilities within two months from the date of receipt of such report. However, despite the receipt of such Report, some MLAs have failed to submit their statement of Assets and Liabilities for the financial year ending March 31, 2016 within the prescribed time limit,” Lokayukta has said.
Herald Goa News
Herald Goa News
