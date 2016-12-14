BJP wants polls before Feb 25; MGP in favour of early polls

Congress ready for polls, whenever announced, but wants voting rights for those who have registered their births in Portugal
PANJIM: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday recommended that the forthcoming Goa polls should be held before the Carnival festivities which begin from February 25 and the scheduled Board examinations in March.
The BJP has proposed that election be held between February 20 and 25. On the other hand, their alliance partners Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has demanded polls during January end.
Congress, on the other hand, said they are ready for the polls, whenever they are announced, but requested that voting rights be granted to those who have registered their births in Portugal.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) team led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi, Election Commissioners (ECs) Achal Kumar Jyoti and Om Prakash Rawat are on a two-day Goa visit reviewing the preparations for the 2017 assembly elections.
The ECI team this evening held one-to-one meetings with representatives of various political parties that include BJP, Congress, MGP, NCP and other regional political outfits.
Sources confirmed that in view of the Carnival festival and SSC and HSSC board exams in March, BJP has proposed that elections be held before February 25. “BJP was of the view that if not the entire elections process, including counting, at least voting should be held before February 25,” sources said.
BJP was represented by its cadre Pundalik Raut Desai.
The crucial HSSC exams are scheduled to begin from March 1 while SSC exams will commence from April 1, 2017. The 8-day Christmas vacations in the state will begin from December 24. Most schools will be used as polling booths while teachers will be on election duty, as a result to reduce inconvenience, BJP proposed elections in advance.
The five-year term of the BJP-led coalition government ends in March 2017.
As the MGP ties with BJP are nearing end post dropping of its two Ministers -- Sudin and Dipak Dhavalikar from State cabinet -- MGP is looking for early polls.
Congress party led by general secretary Altinho Gomes submitted a memorandum to ECI listing out various demands that included postponement of finalization of Outline development plans (ODPs), alleging that the notification of same will influence holding free and fair elections.
ECI also held meetings with Chief Electoral Officer IAS Kunal, Joint CEO Narayan Navati and other nodal officers to review elections preparations.
On Thursday, ECI team will meet the Chief Secretary RK Srivastava and other district officials.
Herald Goa News
