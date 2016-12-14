GSM tells MGP to decide on alliance within 2 days

PANJIM: Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) has decided not to wait for Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) more than 2–3 days due to the change in the political scenario.
Speaking to Herald, GSM President Anand Shirodkar said that if MGP wants to strike the alliance they have to do it before December 17.
“We have already conveyed the decision to MGP central committee that we will wait for another 2 – 3 days if MGP clears the move on alliance”, Shirodkar said.
He said that due to change in political situation, party is giving another chance to MGP for an alliance.
Shirodkar further stated that there won’t be changes on the seats which were declared in past.
“The delay is by them, that is not our fault. We are firm on 11 seats which we have already declared, no changes possible now, that would be one of the conditions for an alliance from our side”, he said.
GSM, Shiv Sena and Goa Praja Party who have made an alliance to defeat ruling BJP have already declared 11 seats including Bicholim for Goa Praja Party, Siolim, Mapusa, Sankhali, Curchorem, Mayem to GSM and Pernem, Tivim, Saligao, Cuncolim and Vasco to Shiv Sena.
The political situation has changed in Goa following Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar dropping Dhavalikar brothers from his Cabinet due to outburst against him personally.
Herald Goa News
Speaking to Herald, GSM President Anand Shirodkar said that if MGP wants to strike the alliance they have to do it before December 17.
“We have already conveyed the decision to MGP central committee that we will wait for another 2 – 3 days if MGP clears the move on alliance”, Shirodkar said.
He said that due to change in political situation, party is giving another chance to MGP for an alliance.
Shirodkar further stated that there won’t be changes on the seats which were declared in past.
“The delay is by them, that is not our fault. We are firm on 11 seats which we have already declared, no changes possible now, that would be one of the conditions for an alliance from our side”, he said.
GSM, Shiv Sena and Goa Praja Party who have made an alliance to defeat ruling BJP have already declared 11 seats including Bicholim for Goa Praja Party, Siolim, Mapusa, Sankhali, Curchorem, Mayem to GSM and Pernem, Tivim, Saligao, Cuncolim and Vasco to Shiv Sena.
The political situation has changed in Goa following Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar dropping Dhavalikar brothers from his Cabinet due to outburst against him personally.
Herald Goa News
No comments:
Post a Comment