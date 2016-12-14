MGP dares BJP to display its strength

Questions the rationale behind saffron party’s decision to hold its Dec 17 Vijay Sankalp meeting in a small hall at Curti
PONDA: Questioning the rationale behind Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decision to hold its December 17 Vijay Sankalp meeting in a small hall at Curti, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) dared the saffron party to show its strength by holding the same at an open ground.
Taking a dig at the BJP, MGP’s Ponda block president Anil Naik charged saying the saffron party is talking big on defeating Ponda MLA Lavoo Mamledar and questioned the BJP as to why it chose a small hall in Curti having a capacity to accommodate only 500 people for its December 17 Vijay Sankalp rally when other such rallies were held at the open grounds across the state.
He further said there are several grounds in Ponda and if the BJP is capable enough to show its might then it should hold its meeting in an open ground instead of convening the same in a small hall as their top leaders -- Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, MPs will be attending it.
Naik challenged BJP Ponda block president Vishwanath Dalvi against giving verbal challenges but show the party’s voters strength.
Naik MGP showed its strength at the Sunday’s party meeting on Aguiar ground wherein 6000 party workers attended the same.
MGP’s Ponda wing coordinator Gaurav Kudchadkar demanded that South Goa MP Adv Narendra Savoikar who was given huge lead by MGP in Ponda and Sanguem should resign. Further, he also demanded that the seven councillors elected to the Ponda Municipal Council with MGP support should also resign.
Herald Goa News
