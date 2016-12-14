Reveal identity of MLAs who are upset with me, CM dares Sudin

Says will dig into the files of PWD and Transport as there are allegations of massive corruption
PANJIM: Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar has dared ex-PWD minister Ramkrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavaikar to reveal identity of the 14 BJP legislators who are upset with his leadership.
“Let him reveal the names of the BJP MLAs who are not happy with my leadership. He (Sudin) is up to creating confusion within the party but he won’t succeed. He can try this trick on the Congress,” the CM shot back at the former MGP minister’s claim soon after his removal from the cabinet.
Hours after being removed from the cabinet late on Monday night, Sudin had claimed that the 14 BJP MLAs had met him complaining against Parsekar's leadership. He had even claimed of recording his conversion with each of them. “I will reveal their names at an appropriate time,” he had said.
Parsekar has denied any Cabinet reshuffle in the 45-month old government stating he will take charge and study the portfolios especially the ones held by Sudin in the wake of corruption allegations.
“I want to study those (PWD and Transport) portfolios as there had been several allegations of corruption. I will have to dig into the files,” he replied in response to a media question about massive corruption in the two departments.
The CM also hit out at the Congress stating they would not have taken the bold step to sack the ministers. “The Congress has taken all the government benefits and is now blaming us for no reason. They should publicly congratulate my government for sacking the two ministers (Sudin and his brother Pandurang (Deepak) Dhavalikar,” he stated.
The Congress had time and again demanded Sudin’s expulsion over corruption allegations. In 2014, the opposition party had demanded his removal for demanding to ban women in miniskirts to night clubs and bikinis on beaches.
